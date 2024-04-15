BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 210 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059,409 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,588,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,275,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,963,000.

BATS USMV traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.46. 2,875,683 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.91. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

