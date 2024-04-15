Strs Ohio Acquires 24,794 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,161,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,794 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AT&T were worth $53,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,416,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,985,406. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $117.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

