Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 59,470 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $56,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in IQVIA by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IQV opened at $236.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

