Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.14 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,565,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,422,000 after acquiring an additional 448,094 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 8,540,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,275,000 after buying an additional 1,272,322 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,671,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,131,000 after acquiring an additional 546,062 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,616,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,933,000 after acquiring an additional 850,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,875,000 after purchasing an additional 29,880 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.07. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.