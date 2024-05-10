FY2024 EPS Estimates for Evolution Petroleum Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) – Northland Capmk cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Evolution Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EPM. TheStreet downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Evolution Petroleum Trading Down 0.3 %

EPM stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.91. Evolution Petroleum has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $21.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.67 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 17.25%.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPM. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $35,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $92,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.