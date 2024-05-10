Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 54,356 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,293 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,356 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 41.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

