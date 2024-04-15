Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 536,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $194,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.75.

ANSYS Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $334.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.51. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Articles

