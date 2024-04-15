Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $5.15 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.15 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $19.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0667 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.