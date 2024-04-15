Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Research Coverage Started at Barrington Research

Investment analysts at Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Interface alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Interface

Interface Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Interface stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $898.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.98. Interface has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $18.47.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.16 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Interface

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Interface by 131.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

(Get Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.