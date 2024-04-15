CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Given New C$83.00 Price Target at CIBC

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CCL.B. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CCL Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Pi Financial upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised CCL Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$78.90.

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$68.61 on Thursday. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of C$52.82 and a 52 week high of C$74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.61.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total transaction of C$48,653.50. In related news, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 5,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.28, for a total value of C$365,867.79. Also, Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total value of C$48,653.50. Insiders sold 293,799 shares of company stock valued at $21,357,228 over the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

