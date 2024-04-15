Fulton Financial (FULT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 16th. Analysts expect Fulton Financial to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $271.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fulton Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FULT opened at $14.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,379,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,379 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,285,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,047 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,853,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FULT shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Fulton Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

