Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,744 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,978 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up approximately 2.5% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.19% of Workday worth $137,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Workday by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after acquiring an additional 872,288 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,902,000 after buying an additional 103,171 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 22,896.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 241,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,530,000 after buying an additional 239,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,690,743.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,690,743.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $17,498,142.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,633,065.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,691 shares of company stock valued at $102,897,729 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $4.78 on Friday, reaching $263.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,418. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.25 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Barclays dropped their price objective on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

