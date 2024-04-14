BitShares Hits 24 Hour Volume of $229,841.40 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $8.97 million and approximately $229,841.40 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

