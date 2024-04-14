S. R. Schill & Associates Has $581,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

S. R. Schill & Associates lowered its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Zscaler were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $168,365,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,634,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $61,681,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 71.4% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 776,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,671,000 after acquiring an additional 323,719 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 19,012.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after acquiring an additional 222,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,172 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $3.37 on Friday, hitting $181.41. 1,205,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,097. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of -190.96 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.11 and a 200-day moving average of $202.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.55.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

