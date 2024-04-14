S. R. Schill & Associates Acquires 282 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,784 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

DVN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.42. 9,808,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,282,425. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.74.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

