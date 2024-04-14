Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDS. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

FDS stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $426.24. 241,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,722. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.96 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $459.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FDS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.70.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

