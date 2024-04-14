Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Takes Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,256,000 after acquiring an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in OneMain by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,745,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,022,000 after acquiring an additional 123,513 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in OneMain by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,553,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,853,000 after purchasing an additional 236,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in OneMain by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,244,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

OneMain Stock Down 1.8 %

OMF stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.72. 1,157,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,262. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.57. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.19%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

