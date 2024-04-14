Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 469 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 1.7 %

HLI stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.04. 245,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,913. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.26 and its 200 day moving average is $116.85. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $133.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

