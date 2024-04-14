Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,596 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.06% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,910,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,317,000 after purchasing an additional 319,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after purchasing an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,985,000 after purchasing an additional 310,770 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,929,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,508,000 after purchasing an additional 113,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,535,000 after buying an additional 1,541,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

HP traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $41.79. 1,012,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,254. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average is $38.67.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

