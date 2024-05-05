Power Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,701 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 134.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 160.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.15. 5,736,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,740,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.05. The stock has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $127.69.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

