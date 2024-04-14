Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) vs. BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Financial Comparison

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and BioNTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poseida Therapeutics $64.70 million 4.07 -$123.43 million ($1.39) -1.96 BioNTech $4.13 billion 4.97 $1.01 billion $4.12 20.99

BioNTech has higher revenue and earnings than Poseida Therapeutics. Poseida Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioNTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Poseida Therapeutics has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioNTech has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and BioNTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poseida Therapeutics -190.76% -94.90% -42.16% BioNTech 24.26% 4.60% 4.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Poseida Therapeutics and BioNTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 BioNTech 1 5 4 0 2.30

Poseida Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 437.24%. BioNTech has a consensus target price of $120.40, suggesting a potential upside of 39.22%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than BioNTech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.9% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of BioNTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of BioNTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioNTech beats Poseida Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Poseida Therapeutics



Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications. It is also involved in the development of P-MUC1C-ALLO1 that is in Phase I trial for treating a range of solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, lung, ovarian, pancreatic, and renal cancers; P-PSMA-ALLO1, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in preclinical development for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); and P-PSMA-101, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate under Phase 1 clinical trial for treating mCRPC. In addition, the company engages in the development of P-FVIII-101, a clinical stage liver-directed gene therapy for the in vivo treatment of hemophilia A; P-OTC-101, a clinical stage liver-directed gene therapy for the in vivo treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency; and P-PAH-101, a clinical stage liver-directed gene therapy for the in vivo treatment of phenylketonuria. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About BioNTech



BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer. It develops BNT122, which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma and in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; BNT131 that is in Phase I clinical trial for multiple solid tumors; BNT141 and BNT142 that are in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; BNT151, BNT152, and BNT153 to treat solid tumors; BNT211 to treat multiple solid tumors, and BNT221 for pancreatic and other cancers; BNT311 which are in Phase II clinical trial to treat metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and Phase I/II clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; and BNT312, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors, as well as ONC-392, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ovarian cancer and Phase I/II clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors. It develops BNT321, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody in Phase I clinical trial for pancreatic cancer; BNT411, a small molecule immunomodulator product candidate in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; BNT322, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for multiple solid tumors; and prophylactic vaccine for shingles, malaria, tuberculosis, HSV-2, and other infectious diseases. It has collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Genmab A/S; Pfizer Inc.; Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd; and Ryvu Therapeutics S.A. BioNTech SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Mainz, Germany.

