First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) vs. Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Head-To-Head Comparison

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) and Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Foundation and Renasant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $623.04 million 0.63 -$199.06 million ($3.52) -1.96 Renasant $631.78 million 2.56 $144.68 million $2.58 11.16

Renasant has higher revenue and earnings than First Foundation. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renasant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 1 0 1 3.00 Renasant 0 4 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First Foundation and Renasant, as reported by MarketBeat.

First Foundation presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Renasant has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.58%. Given First Foundation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Renasant.

Dividends

First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Foundation pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Renasant pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of First Foundation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Renasant shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of First Foundation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Renasant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

First Foundation has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renasant has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Foundation and Renasant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation -31.95% 1.80% 0.13% Renasant 15.94% 7.98% 1.03%

Summary

Renasant beats First Foundation on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Foundation

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. The company also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, it offers investment management and financial planning services; financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services; and treasury management services, such as bill pay, check/payee/ACH positive pay, wire origination, internal and external transfers, account reconciliation reporting, mobile deposit, lockbox, cash vault services and merchant processing. Further, the company provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. It operates through a network of branch offices and loan production offices. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Renasant

(Get Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estate1-4 family mortgage; real estatecommercial mortgage; real estateconstruction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, such as commercial and personal insurance products through insurance carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers a range of wealth management and fiduciary services, including administration and management of trust accounts, such as personal and corporate benefit accounts, and custodial accounts, as well as accounting and money management for trust accounts; annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer; administrative and compliance services; and qualified retirement plans, IRAs, employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.