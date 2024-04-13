WCM Investment Management LLC Has $54.39 Million Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,111 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Azenta worth $54,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Azenta in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Azenta by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,114,000 after purchasing an additional 152,090 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Azenta by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Azenta by 273.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Azenta by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

AZTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Shares of AZTA stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.75. 335,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,326. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average is $58.83. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $154.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

