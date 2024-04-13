Friedenthal Financial Makes New $43,000 Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 155 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,010,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,010,244,000 after purchasing an additional 263,994 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Workday by 37.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Workday by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,064,000 after purchasing an additional 126,266 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,726,000 after purchasing an additional 78,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,691 shares of company stock valued at $102,897,729 over the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY stock opened at $263.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.99. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.25 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

