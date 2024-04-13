Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VEU opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average of $54.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

