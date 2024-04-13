Friedenthal Financial Purchases New Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,714 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,240,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $2,379,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 36.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,639,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after acquiring an additional 433,696 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

