Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Performance

VALU opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.76. Value Line has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $62.09.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 47.81%.

Value Line Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is 57.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Value Line by 627.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Value Line by 393.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Value Line by 752.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Value Line by 51.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Value Line by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

(Get Free Report)

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.