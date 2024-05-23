Westlake Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westlake in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Westlake’s current full-year earnings is $6.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westlake’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $157.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake has a 12 month low of $103.28 and a 12 month high of $162.64.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,608 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,565 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Westlake by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Westlake by 55.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Westlake by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

