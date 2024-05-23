PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

NYSE PED opened at $0.98 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $87.47 million, a PE ratio of 97.98 and a beta of 0.50.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

