Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.60 to C$16.40 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Lundin Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price target on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.60.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 0.5 %

TSE LUN opened at C$15.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.77. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.18 and a 12 month high of C$16.51. The company has a market cap of C$12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.8396226 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Insider Activity at Lundin Mining

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

