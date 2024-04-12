iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded down $3.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $516.87. 1,485,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,818,368. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.50.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.