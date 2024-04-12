GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,251 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,669,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 262,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FNF. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.