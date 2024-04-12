New Gold (TSE:NGD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of New Gold (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NGD. National Bankshares decreased their target price on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on New Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a research note on Tuesday.

NGD stock opened at C$2.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.80. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.17 and a 52 week high of C$2.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.52.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$271.22 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. On average, research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.1355088 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

