National Bank Financial Reiterates Sector Perform Spec Overwgt Rating for Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX)

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday.
Separately, Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Stock Up 3.0 %
Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$405.46 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 2.65%. Analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.1761859 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Equinox Gold
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.