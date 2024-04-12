National Bank Financial Reiterates Sector Perform Spec Overwgt Rating for Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX)

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

EQX stock opened at C$8.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25 and a beta of 0.93. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.36 and a twelve month high of C$8.79.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$405.46 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 2.65%. Analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.1761859 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

