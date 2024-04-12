National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform Overweight” Rating for Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM)

National Bank Financial restated their outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AEM. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$82.86.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$84.37 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$59.36 and a 52 week high of C$85.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$72.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.5183946 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 40.11%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.