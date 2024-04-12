Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,935.00

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,935 ($24.49) and last traded at GBX 1,927 ($24.39), with a volume of 112649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,874 ($23.72).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PLUS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.11) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Plus500 from GBX 1,623 ($20.54) to GBX 1,883 ($23.83) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Plus500 Price Performance

Plus500 Increases Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,793.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,628.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 794.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,631.58%.

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platformsin Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

