Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Purchases 1,803 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International makes up approximately 1.3% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.06% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,256.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $231,360,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 60,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $246.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.17 and a 200-day moving average of $219.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Argus boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.23.

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

