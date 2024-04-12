Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.53. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

