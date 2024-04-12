Citigroup Boosts United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target to $57.00

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.40.

Shares of United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.81. United Parks & Resorts has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $61.30.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.45 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 72.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Byron Surrett sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $57,865.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at $566,139.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron Surrett sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $57,865.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,139.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,165 shares of company stock worth $367,057. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

