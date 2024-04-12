Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Price Target to $28.00

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Ocwen Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OCN

Ocwen Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Ocwen Financial stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 18.14, a current ratio of 18.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $187.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.88. Ocwen Financial has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.23 million. Ocwen Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocwen Financial will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ocwen Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 16.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 9.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 82.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocwen Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.