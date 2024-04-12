Truist Financial Boosts Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target to $100.00

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.89.

NYSE:PSN opened at $80.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Parsons has a fifty-two week low of $42.22 and a fifty-two week high of $85.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.23.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Parsons had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Parsons will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 18,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

