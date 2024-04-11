Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $181,396,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $663,080,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $58,916,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $49,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $265.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,768. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.33.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

