Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Position Reduced by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,487 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $317,000. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 83,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 710.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 87,065 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,402.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:NULG traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,472 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average is $68.19.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

