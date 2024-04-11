Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $13,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,599,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13,576.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 527,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,827,000 after purchasing an additional 523,902 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $380.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,873. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $362.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $403.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.7 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.43.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

