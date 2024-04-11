Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor worth $10,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $970,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $2,271,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $73,722,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $508,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,449 shares of company stock valued at $34,172,388. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DECK traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $811.56. 65,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,775. The business has a 50-day moving average of $887.80 and a 200 day moving average of $722.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $424.36 and a one year high of $956.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $870.93.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

