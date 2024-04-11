CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 22,634 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,261,000 after acquiring an additional 207,702 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.18. 1,060,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,923,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.79.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

