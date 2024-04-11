Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $12.33 Million Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,573 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 1.21% of VSE worth $12,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VSE by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,165,000 after acquiring an additional 350,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VSE by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VSE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,751,000 after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VSE by 17.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,067,000 after purchasing an additional 103,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE during the third quarter worth $22,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Stock Up 0.3 %

VSEC stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 0.95. VSE Co. has a twelve month low of $40.88 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.67.

VSE Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSEC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

