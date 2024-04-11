Short Interest in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Decreases By 74.4%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the March 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.