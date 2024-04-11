Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARQQW opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. Arqit Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.