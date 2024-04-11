B. Riley Weighs in on Newpark Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newpark Resources in a research note issued on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newpark Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

NR has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newpark Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Newpark Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

NR stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.22 million, a PE ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.62. Newpark Resources has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $7.80.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 6.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,761,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,615,000 after purchasing an additional 574,271 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 99,695 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $2,567,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newpark Resources

(Get Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.